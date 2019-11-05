Man allegedly stole electric shopping cart from Walmart to get to bar because he was too drunk to drive, police say

A Louisiana man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing an electric scooter from a Walmart parking lot to get to a bar because he was too drunk to drive his own vehicle and wanted to avoid a DWI, police said.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, was charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, which is a felony, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Col. Terry Daigre, chief criminal deputy, reported that the man allegedly removed an electric-powered shopping cart from Walmart in Houma, Louisiana, and drove it to a bar located more than half a mile away from the store, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to authorities, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to the scene saw the cart was of the type made available for people with disabilities, and was parked between two cars in the bar’s parking lot.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, was charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, which is a felony, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Photo: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy made contact with a security guard at the bar and with the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. During his investigation, the deputy also learned that Williams claimed he was at a different bar and believed he could get charged with DWI if he drove his own vehicle, which led him to remove the cart from Walmart’s property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Advertisement

Williams’ bond was set at $2,500.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.