Man and woman shot inside an Olney residence, police say

Two people are recovering after they were shot inside a residence in Olney.

According to officials, police responded to the 200 block of Delphine Street, just before 5 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was shot in his hand, while a 31-year-old female was shot in the back of the neck, police discovered, when they arrived on scene.

Both victims were rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made. One gun has been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

