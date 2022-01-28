Expand / Collapse search
Man crashes into Taylor Swift's building, rips out intercom, attempts to get in, police say

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 11:31AM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Man crashes into Taylor Swift's building

A man from Virginia crashed into Taylor Swift's apartment building in TriBeca before ripping off the intercom and trying to enter the building, according to police.

NEW YORK - A man from Virginia was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into pop star Taylor Swift's townhome in TriBeCa, ripped out the intercom and tried to get inside, said police.

Morgan Mank, 31, of Ashburn, drove down the wrong way on Franklin Street at about 3 a.m. Thursday and then reportedly reversed and struck the building and a fire hydrant.

Celebrity news site TMZ reported Mank was mumbling about Swift as he pulled at the intercom.

Police responded to a 911 call and arrested Mank. He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital for a psychological evaluation.   He faces DWI charges.

Bullets fly outside Taylor Swift townhouse

The wild incident happened Sunday at about 5 p.m. near 153 Franklin Street.

It was not the first time Swift's New York City home made headlines.

In April 2021, a stalker who claimed the singer was communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the townhome.

In Sept. 2020, bullets flew outside the building after an armed robbery at a nearby sneaker store. The wild incident happened near 153 Franklin Street. Swift purchased the $18 million building in 2017. She also owns several apartments next door.

