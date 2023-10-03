Man arrested after spending night inside city hall in Atlantic City: officials

Atlantic City officials made a surprising discovery when they showed up for work on Monday morning.

A 39-year-old man was found in a fourth-floor office after spending an entire night inside city hall, police say.

Photos posted by City Councilman George Tibbit show trash littered around the office, with boxes ripped open.

The man, whose identify has not been released, is charged with burglary. Police are currently checking surveillance video to see if any other charges are warranted.

No one was injured, according to a statement from the mayor's office.