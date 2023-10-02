Boy, 15, dead after teen girl crashes stolen car during police pursuit on I-76: state police
PHILADELPHIA - A police pursuit came to a tragic end this weekend when police say a 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was charged in his death.
Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle fled when they tried to pull it over on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia Sunday night. The car was reported stolen.
The vehicle lost control before crashing into a concrete barrier, hitting another car, then rolling several times up an embankment.
A 15-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to CHOP, where he was pronounced dead.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect fatally shot by police after deadly quadruple shooting inside Lawncrest home: officials
- Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Rhawnhurst
- Video: Daytime armed carjacking at Delaware County convenience store sends customers running
Three other juveniles were also transported to CHOP. Their conditions are not known.
Police say a 14-year-old girl was driving at the time of the deadly crash. She is charged with vehicular homicide.