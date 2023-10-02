Boy, 15, dead after teen girl crashes stolen car during police pursuit on I-76: state police

A police pursuit came to a tragic end this weekend when police say a 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was charged in his death.

Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle fled when they tried to pull it over on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia Sunday night. The car was reported stolen.

The vehicle lost control before crashing into a concrete barrier, hitting another car, then rolling several times up an embankment.

A 15-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to CHOP, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other juveniles were also transported to CHOP. Their conditions are not known.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was driving at the time of the deadly crash. She is charged with vehicular homicide.