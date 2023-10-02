Suspect fatally shot by police after deadly quadruple shooting inside Lawncrest home: officials

Two deadly shootings erupted Monday morning; a quadruple shooting that claimed the lives of three victims, and a police-involved shooting that killed the suspect.

Officers responded to the initial shooting at a home on the 6100 block of Shellbourne Street in Lawncrest around 5 a.m.

Three people were fatally struck, according to police, who say two of the victims may have been seniors.

The fourth victim called 911 and met officers when they arrived at the scene. She was suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

About two hours later, police say the suspected vehicle was stopped in Germantown.

Police say the suspect fired once at officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was initially transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries. He is said to be a family member of the victims.

One of the officers was injured by glass, and treated at the scene.

A weapon has been recovered as a homicide investigation is underway.