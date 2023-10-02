Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia looting: Officials say more charges imminent as videos depict nights of chaos

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a week after a two-day crime spree destroyed several stores and terrorized residents, the city's law enforcement says the investigation is far from over.

In a Monday morning press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the city charged a total of 67 adults and five juveniles for crimes related to the looting spree. 

Charges for the suspected looters include burglary, conspiracy, mischief and at least one weapons charge after two firearms were recovered throughout the investigation. 

North 29th Street Young's Beauty Supply in Strawberry Mansion

New looting video: Young's Beauty Supply store in Strawberry Mansion

New surveillance footage shows looters hit Young's Beauty Supply store on the 2300th block of N. 29th Street in Strawberry Mansion.

According to DA Krasner, the city can expect more updates in the coming days as they review more video footage from the two nights. 

City officials are also actively pursuing contact with any businesses that were impacted by the looting that unfolded last week.

The terrifying scenes began when a group of at least 100 people, including juveniles, converged in Center City, North Philadelphia and West Philadelphia to loot a number of stores Tuesday night.

North 5th Street Super Drug Pharmacy

N. 5th Street looting

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a pharmacy on North 5th Street in North Philadelphia September 27.

Looters left behind shattered storefronts, empty shelves and piles of empty boxes as they stole massive amounts of merchandise.

Retail stores impacted include Footlocker, Lululemon, Rite Care Pharmacy, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, GameStop, Nice Pharmacy, Philadelphia Pharmacy, QRX3 Pharmacy, T-Mobile, AutoZone, Walgreens, Cash For Gold, Family Dollar, Aldi, and Rite Aid.

Several stores closed their doors Wednesday in hopes of eluding the looters, while police increased their presence across sections of Philadelphia to keep communities, and stores safe.

The city appeared to go quiet for a few hours Wednesday afternoon before chaos erupted once again.

Bustleton Avenue Target in Northeast Philadelphia

Bustleton Ave Target looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting of Target on Bustleton Avenue.

More arrests were made Wednesday night into Thursday morning, after 52 people taken into custody for the first night of looting.

Police have since released several surveillance videos capturing the chaos that took over the city, hoping to identify even more suspects.

One wild video caught suspected looters smashing glass in a frenzied rampage through a store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Guys with hammers and crowbars broke the glass doors as looters flooded in like Black Friday shoppers.

New surveillance video shows looters in rampage through NE Philly store

Wild video of a group of looters smashing their way into a store in Northeast Philadelphia during the stealing rampage Tuesday night has been released by Philadelphia police, while businesses are still on edge and taking precautions.

DA Larry Krasner is expected to provide an update on arrests, investigations, prosecution and outreach to impacted retailers and victims supports during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday. 

Walnut Street Apple Store

Apple Store looting video

Philadelphia police provide video of an Apple Store in Center City being looted.

 Foulkrod Street Family Dollar

Foulkrod Street looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a Family Dollar store on Foulkrod Street in Rhawnhurst.

Lansdowne Avenue Rite Aid

Lansdowne Ave looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting of a Rite Aid on Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook.

North 52nd Street Dunkin’

North 52nd Street looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a Dunkin' on North 52nd Street in Overbrook.

Lancaster Avenue Dollar General

Lancaster Avenue looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a Dollar General in Parkside.

North 63rd Street Walgreens

North 63rd Street looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at Walgreens in West Philadelphia.