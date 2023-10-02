Philadelphia looting: Officials say more charges imminent as videos depict nights of chaos

Nearly a week after a two-day crime spree destroyed several stores and terrorized residents, the city's law enforcement says the investigation is far from over.

In a Monday morning press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the city charged a total of 67 adults and five juveniles for crimes related to the looting spree.

Charges for the suspected looters include burglary, conspiracy, mischief and at least one weapons charge after two firearms were recovered throughout the investigation.

North 29th Street Young's Beauty Supply in Strawberry Mansion

According to DA Krasner, the city can expect more updates in the coming days as they review more video footage from the two nights.

City officials are also actively pursuing contact with any businesses that were impacted by the looting that unfolded last week.

The terrifying scenes began when a group of at least 100 people, including juveniles, converged in Center City, North Philadelphia and West Philadelphia to loot a number of stores Tuesday night.

North 5th Street Super Drug Pharmacy

Looters left behind shattered storefronts, empty shelves and piles of empty boxes as they stole massive amounts of merchandise.

Retail stores impacted include Footlocker, Lululemon, Rite Care Pharmacy, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, GameStop, Nice Pharmacy, Philadelphia Pharmacy, QRX3 Pharmacy, T-Mobile, AutoZone, Walgreens, Cash For Gold, Family Dollar, Aldi, and Rite Aid.

Several stores closed their doors Wednesday in hopes of eluding the looters, while police increased their presence across sections of Philadelphia to keep communities, and stores safe.

The city appeared to go quiet for a few hours Wednesday afternoon before chaos erupted once again.

Bustleton Avenue Target in Northeast Philadelphia

More arrests were made Wednesday night into Thursday morning, after 52 people taken into custody for the first night of looting.

Police have since released several surveillance videos capturing the chaos that took over the city, hoping to identify even more suspects.

One wild video caught suspected looters smashing glass in a frenzied rampage through a store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Guys with hammers and crowbars broke the glass doors as looters flooded in like Black Friday shoppers.

DA Larry Krasner is expected to provide an update on arrests, investigations, prosecution and outreach to impacted retailers and victims supports during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.

Walnut Street Apple Store

Foulkrod Street Family Dollar

Lansdowne Avenue Rite Aid

North 52nd Street Dunkin’

Lancaster Avenue Dollar General

North 63rd Street Walgreens