Man arrested in connection with 3 violent armed robberies; hospitalized victim speaks out

Philadelphia Police have announced the arrest of a man behind three violent armed robberies in the Northeast over the past few days, and they are commending two 2nd District officers that helped take him into custody.

Police say Tyree Hatch, 47, began his spree on Saturday around 1 p.m. at Exotic Convenience Store on the 6700 block of Castor Avenue, where he showed a handgun, forced an employee to the register and demanded money. He took approximately $500 and fled in a black SUV.

On Sunday, police say Hatch hit Cloud Nine Smoke Shop on the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue and shot the store employee when he attempted to disarm him. Police say he took approximately $400 and fled.

Investigators with the Shooting Investigation Group then identified Hatch as a suspect using video surveillance and other techniques, Captain James Kearney said in a press conference. Moments after Hatch’s latest heist on Monday, at Castor Smoke and Vape Shop, Kearney says SIG investigators communicated with two 2nd District Officers who responded to the scene, Officers Norbert Eichler and Jude McKenna, who tracked Hatch down at his home on Large Street.

"It happened to be the right place at the right time, we saw the vehicle in the back driveway, saw him enter the front of the property shortly after, and we were able to declare a barricade situation and safely and effectively take him into custody," says Officer Eichler.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel could be seen thanking the officers during the Tuesday press conference.

"Today, two days away from Thanksgiving we’re extremely thankful to get this guy off the street in custody," says Captain Kearney. "We took a violent felon off the street by the work of these two good officers."

The store employee injured in the Sunday night shooting spoke with FOX 29 over the phone, from the hospital. He says he’s still in a lot of pain and has a second surgery coming up, and asked that we protect his identity.

He says Hatch was a regular customer, but he did not realize it was him on Sunday until his mask moved on his face. He says he’s relieved Hatch is in custody.

"He tried to push the gun between my eyes, so I think he want to kill me, that’s why I grab the gun from him," he says. "I don’t want that to happen to anyone else because it’s really bad, like me, I’m coming from another country, I’m coming here to work for my family. He tried to kill me for $200 or $300."

Police say Hatch confessed to committing all three armed robberies.

During a search warrant of his residence, investigators say they found evidence connected to all three robberies including a gun that was stolen from Bristol Township back in July. Police are looking to see if he is connected to any additional crimes.