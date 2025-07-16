Man arrested for impersonating police officer after making illegal traffic stop in Hatboro

article

The Brief William McNichol, 60, is facing charges after police say he made an unlawful traffic stop following a road rage incident. Investigators say McNichol used emergency lights on his Dodge Charger to dupe the driver into pulling over. McNichol was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment.



Police in Hatboro say a man is facing charges for impersonating a police officer after he allegedly conducted an illegal traffic stop following a road rage incident.

What we know:

William McNichol, 60, was arrested in June for impersonating a police officer, the Hatboro Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Police say McNichol used emergency lights on his Dodge Charger to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of York and Byberry roads.

The illegal traffic stop followed a road rage incident, according to investigators.

He was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the alleged road rage incident was about.

What's next:

FOX 29's Kelly Rule will have more on this story tonight on FOX 29 News at 5 and 6.