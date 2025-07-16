Man arrested for impersonating police officer after making illegal traffic stop in Hatboro
HATBORO, Pa. - Police in Hatboro say a man is facing charges for impersonating a police officer after he allegedly conducted an illegal traffic stop following a road rage incident.
What we know:
William McNichol, 60, was arrested in June for impersonating a police officer, the Hatboro Police Department announced on Wednesday.
Police say McNichol used emergency lights on his Dodge Charger to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of York and Byberry roads.
The illegal traffic stop followed a road rage incident, according to investigators.
He was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what the alleged road rage incident was about.
What's next:
FOX 29's Kelly Rule will have more on this story tonight on FOX 29 News at 5 and 6.