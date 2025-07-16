Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested for impersonating police officer after making illegal traffic stop in Hatboro

By
Published  July 16, 2025 11:24am EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

William McNichol, 60, was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment.

The Brief

    • William McNichol, 60, is facing charges after police say he made an unlawful traffic stop following a road rage incident.
    • Investigators say McNichol used emergency lights on his Dodge Charger to dupe the driver into pulling over.
    • McNichol was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment.

HATBORO, Pa. - Police in Hatboro say a man is facing charges for impersonating a police officer after he allegedly conducted an illegal traffic stop following a road rage incident.

What we know:

William McNichol, 60, was arrested in June for impersonating a police officer, the Hatboro Police Department announced on Wednesday. 

Police say McNichol used emergency lights on his Dodge Charger to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of York and Byberry roads.

The illegal traffic stop followed a road rage incident, according to investigators. 

He was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the alleged road rage incident was about.

What's next:

FOX 29's Kelly Rule will have more on this story tonight on FOX 29 News at 5 and 6.

