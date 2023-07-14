Man accused of looking into apartment windows in Radnor Township, police say

article

Radnor Township police say they arrested a man who was allegedly peering into residential apartment windows.

Police identified Daniel Razionale, 34, as a suspect in a July 5 incident in which officers responded to the 400 block of Morris Road for reports of a suspicious person looking into the windows of an apartment complex.

According to police, the victim reported seeing a man walking around the area and looking into the windows of ground-floor apartments at 8 p.m. At around 11 p.m., the victim contacted police after allegedly seeing him looking into their own apartment window.

Responding officers say they saw a man who matched the description of the suspect trying to exit the complex. Police say they later identified that man as Razionale.

Razionale was arrested at his home on Wednesday without incident and has been charged with loitering and prowling at night and related offenses,

Radnor Township police say that Razionale was previously arrested in 202 for a similar incident at a Bryn Marw apartment complex. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they may recognize Razionale to contact detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.