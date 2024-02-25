Man attacked with hatchet in SEPTA station, suspect wanted for attempted murder arrested: officials

article

A man wanted in a previous attempt to murder during an attack in 2023, was arrested Sunday after he was accused of assaulting a man in the SEPTA concourse under 8th & Market Streets, sources say.

According to SEPTA officials, on Sunday at around 1:18 a.m., two SEPTA police officers responded to 8th and Market to meet a man who said he was assaulted by another man in the concourse near the Broad-Ridge Spur of the subway.

The victim said the suspect struck him six times in the head with a hatchet and kicked him in the face four times.

He suffered lacerations to the back of head and bruises to the face, and was transported to Jefferson University Hospital.

SEPTA police saw a man on the street level who matched the description the victim gave of the suspect.

Officials took him into custody where he was identified as Kenneth Rogers, 28.

Rogers has an active warrant from Philadelphia Police for attempted murder in a case that occurred last year.