Suspect surrenders after hours long standoff at West Philadelphia home, police say

Authorities gathered outside a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night after police said a recently evicted tenant locked himself inside with two young children.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue just before 8 p.m.

According to police, a 36-year-old man who was recently evicted from the property changed all the locks and violated a Protection From Abuse order.

The suspect, who has not been named, locked himself inside the home with a 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

After more than two hours inside the home, police said the suspect surrendered peacefully and no injuries were reported.

