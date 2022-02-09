Police make arrest in carjacking following pursuit Tuesday

Police say they made an arrest in a carjacking that led to a wild pursuit Tuesday evening.

The incident happened Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when police responded to report of a man following his Mercedes Benz sedan that was stolen during a carjacking at gun point about a week ago.

Police were able to catch up to the vehicle which was on the 4000 block of Aramingo Avenue.

When police attempted to stop the stolen Mercedes Benz, the driver took off at a high rate of speed and refused to stop, according to officials.

Officers continued their pursuit until the driver of that stolen vehicle got to the 4500 block of Richmond Street when the vehicle crashed, rear-ending a parked and unattended vehicle.

At this point, the driver got out of the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. While attempting to flee, he threw some credit cards and ID into the back of a parked pick-up truck.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspect with the help of a couple of good Samaritans.

Police say the victim of the original carjacking was able to positively identify the suspect.

An investigation revealed that some of the credit cards and IDs that the suspect allegedly tossed were stolen during a carjacking that happened on Monday.

Police believe the suspect may have been involved in that carjacking as well, but will need to conduct a lineup or possibly a photo spread of the suspect.

While police did not identify the suspect, they did say he was a 32-year-old man who is facing charges of carjacking, gun violations, possession of a stole vehicle, and resisting arrest.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter