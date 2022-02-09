Major water main break in Kingsessing disrupts traffic, shuts down school

A water main break in Kingsessing is disrupting traffic and causing major problems early Wednesday morning.

The 48-inch water main break happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 56th and Springfield Avenue.

It is impacting multiple blocks throughout the city.

According to FOX 29's Bob Kelly, water main breaks are common during this time of year.

SKYFOX was over the scene and water was visible going down at least two streets.

"The damage is substantial," Philly Fire Deputy Chief Kamau Bright told FOX 29.

As a result of the water main break, St. Francis DeSales School will be closed. Officials say it has not been decided whether the school will be open tomorrow depending on the status of the water main break.

Officials are also on the scene working to stop the water main break.

The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

