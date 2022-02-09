Police: Gunman opens fire on officer during shootout in Germantown, no injuries reported

No one was injured after a gunman opened fire on a Philadelphia police officer during a shootout Wednesday afternoon in Germantown.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters that two plainclothes officers in an unmarked car were patrolling the 4800 block of Keyser Street around 2 p.m. when they came upon a shootout between a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old.

The officer in the passenger's seat identified himself as police and ordered both men to drop their weapons when one of the men fired towards the officer, Gripp said.

The officer ducked behind cover as the suspect attempted to flee down Keyser Street.

According to investigators, the officer that was still inside the vehicle drove after the suspect and fired once through the windshield but missed.

Both suspects were uninjured and captured nearby due to a massive police response, Gripp said.

Investigators believe something happened between the men before police arrived that involved more than just the two gunmen.

Gripp said police are still looking for other suspects, but he did not provide a description.

"It just continues to speak to level the gun violence that we're seeing almost every day in this city," Gripp said. "There are too many folks out there that just seem to be able to get unlimited access to firearms."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter