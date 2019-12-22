Man bludgeoned to death near site of South Philadelphia explosion

article

Police are investigating after a man was murdered on the same street that saw an explosion and three-alarm fire on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 1400 block South 8th Street.

Police said the victim suffered blunt force trauma after he was struck in the head with an unknown object. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled a homicide. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

