Man charged in Philadelphia church vandalism has history of similar acts, police say

Police are providing new information about a man they have arrested and charged in a series of vandalism incidents at two Philadelphia churches.

During a press briefing Friday afternoon, Philadelphia police stated they had received reports of about 10 incidents over a three-day period that matched a pattern.

In most of the incidents, rocks or bricks were thrown through windows. Those incidents included broken stained-glass windows at Mother Bethel AME Church and Saint Peter the Apostle Church.

Philly police say investigators, with the help of SEPTA police, began investigating the incidents and looking for witnesses who were able to provide a description of a suspect. They eventually gathered video of the suspect who was described as wearing a long coat and a Phillies had with some items stuffed under it.

On Thursday evening, SEPTA police were able to stop a suspect matching the description and make an arrest.

The suspect has been identified as Haneef Cooper, 39, and he has been charged in four of the incidents – including the church vandalism. Police say they are still looking into at least six other incidents that occurred during that three-day span.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Friday that Cooper had a history of similar incidents.

In 2011, he was charged with criminal mischief after a number of businesses had windows broken.

"When he got out, he did it again. He threw a paint can through a City Hall window and was charged for that incident," Vanore said.

Vanore says Cooper was also charged in similar incidents in 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2018. He added that past incidents mostly involved businesses and that the recent incidents are the first connected to Cooper that involved churches.

Police said they could not speak to his motivation in any of the alleged incidents.