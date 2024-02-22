Man wanted for murdering girlfriend in front of her son captured in Kensington: US Marshals

article

A mother was shot to death inside her Kensington two days before Christmas last year, and now her suspected murderer is in custody months later.

Abiud Torres, 20, was captured by U.S. Marshals in the 1800 block of Hart Lane on Thursday morning.

Officials say he killed his 35-year-old girlfriend in front of her 11-year-old son after a verbal dispute on December 23, 2023.

She was shot in the face and chest, and pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide warrant was issued after police say the suspect fled the scene.

It was eventually determined that Abiud may be frequenting several abandoned residences in Kensington.

More than two dozen investigators gathered Thursday morning to find where he was believed to be hiding.

He was found around 6:45 a.m. in a Kensington home, and placed under arrest without incident.