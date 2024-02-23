5 suspects abduct, assault man before violent Tacony home invasion that injured 2 others: police

Philadelphia police say they are investigating a violent abduction and home invasion that occurred early Friday morning in the city’s Tacony neighborhood.

Police say a 41-year-old man was returning to his home on the 6700 block of Ditman Street around 1 a.m. when he was approached by five people in an SUV.

According to police, the suspects had the victim drive to another location where he was pistol-whipped and forced to hand over the keys to his home and other information.

The suspects went to the victim’s home where they encountered two additional victims – a 52-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspects assaulted both the man and woman and demanded the location of a specific safe and the jewelry believed to have been inside.

Police say the victims provided that information to the suspects, who then fled the home with cash and jewelry.

All three of the victims were released by the suspects.

The suspects have been described by police as five males wearing dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.