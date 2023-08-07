Man charged over alleged statements about explosives at Musikfest

Authorities in Pennsylvania have filed criminal charges against a man they say threatened to detonate an explosive device at a music festival.

On Monday, Bethlehem police charged Robert Bowen, 52, with weapon and drug offenses following a search of his home.

Bowen was arrested on Friday after police were informed that Bowen allegedly made statements about wanting to construct and detonate an explosive device in the area of this year’s ‘Musikfest.’

During a search of his home, police say they recovered small explosive devices, materials to manufacture those devices, an improvised firearm, in addition to drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Bowen remained in custody on $500,000 bail as of Monday afternoon.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.