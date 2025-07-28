Man charged in Philadelphia birthday party shooting that killed 2, injured girl

The Brief Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were shot when an argument at a birthday gathering escalated into a shooting. Investigators believe Lonzell David McDaniel came out of his house amid the chaos of the shooting and opened fire, fatally striking a 29-year-old man and wounding the girl. Commissioner Kevin Bethel called it "unacceptable" that children are frequently being wounded during shootings in Philadelphia.



Investigators say a birthday party barbecue turned to chaos on Saturday night when a shooting erupted that left two people dead and a 7-year-old girl injured.

What we know:

Investigators say friends and co-workers gathered on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue on Saturday night to celebrate a birthday.

During the gathering, investigators say two men got into an argument which quickly turned physical and escalated into a shooting.

Two men identified by police as Nyfik Johnson, 29, and Quron Ross-Weems, 26, were killed in the shooting.

During the commotion of the shooting, investigators say 20-year-old Lonzell David McDaniel came out of his home and fired down the street.

"An individual came out of the house from the second floor after hearing the gunshots and fired down the street in the direction of where there were people," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters on Monday.

A 29-year-old man who Vanore said was trying to provide aid to one of the gunshot victims was struck and killed. A 7-year-old girl was also struck in the head, which Vanore said caused "serious injuries" that required surgery.

In a recent update, Lonzell McDaniel, 20, was arrested by police and charged with Murder, VUFA-No License, VUFA-On Streets, PIC, REAP, and related offenses.

What they're saying:

Commissioner Kevin Bethel called it "unacceptable" that children are so frequently caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

"It's a cowardly act to sit in a group and be firing a weapon when you have children – children – being shot," he said.

Bethel recalled his youth when he claimed the "gang guys" would stop their acts of violence in the presence of women and children.

"We cannot continue to allow our children to be shot in this city and our mothers to be shot as if it doesn't matter," he said.