Man charged in stabbing at brewery in Collingswood: officials

A man has been arrested and charged for a stabbing that occurred at a Collingswood brewery on Saturday night, officials announced.

The victim is in the hospital recovering.

What we know:

On Saturday at around 9:09 p.m., Collingswood police officers responded to the Raccoon Taproom located at 1 Powell Lane for a report of a disorderly person.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect had stabbed a patron during an unprovoked assault and fled on foot.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Mount Laurel, was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where police say he remains in critical, but stable condition.

On Monday, Tahaa Elmogahzy, 27, of Collingswood, was charged with first-degree Attempted Murder, third-degree Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Elmogahzy was taken into custody in Collingswood Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility and awaits a detention hearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642 and Detective Frank Rossetti of the Collingswood Police Department at (856) 854-1901, ext. 261.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.