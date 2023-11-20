Man charged with attempting to murder stepfather outside East Germantown home in July: DA

article

Officials say a 25-year-old man who took aim at his stepfather will now face charges for a July shooting that ended with critical injuries.

Japheth Wells is accused of firing several shots at his 51-year-old stepfather outside his home on the 1300 block of East Duval Street.

The DA's Office says Wells waited for his stepfather in a stolen car, then opened fire as he tried to escape.

The stolen vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was later recovered by police after being abandoned.

Officials say surveillance video captured the shooting, along with Wells wiping down the vehicle and removing its license plate.

Wells was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and related weapons offenses. He is being held on $2 million bail.

He was already in custody for a separate illegal gun possession and drug case, according to authorities.