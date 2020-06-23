Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found in Philadelphia

Authorities have charged a man with murder after police found the body of a missing Delaware County woman wrapped in a garbage bag and dumped in a vacant lot Tuesday night in Germantown.

Kareem Malik Davis-Duppins has been charged with first-degree murder, abuse of corpse and related charges in the death of 25-year-old Sabrina Dubose.

Police found Dubose's body on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street around 6 p.m. after acting on a tip received by Haverford Township police.

Kareem Malik Davis-Duppins (R) has been charged with murder in the death of Sabrina Dubose (L) (Haverford Township Police)

Dubose was reported missing on May 22 after she left her house in Ardmore and was believed to be headed to Philadelphia via an Upper Darby SEPTA station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

