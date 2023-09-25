Man convicted for 2019 Christmas torture, murder plot of two men in North Philadelphia: DA

article

A young father's family finally sees justice nearly four years after his life was cut short during what is meant to be one of the most joyous times of year.

Last week, a jury convicted 21-year-old Zamir Burton of murder, attempted murder and related offenses for the maiming and torture of two men, which ultimately ended with one man's death during Christmas week in 2019.

Darius Cheeseboro, 22, was found dead in a trash can on January 14, 2020, after officials say he was grievously attacked on December 22, 2019.

The DA's office says Burton, along with three other suspects, lured Cheeseboro to a house on Fairhill Street through social media.

Once inside, the 22-year-old father of two was beaten, stabbed, mutilated and burned to death.

Officials say Burton's 15-year-old girlfriend told her school counselor three weeks after recording the deadly attack. She later took police to the location of Cheeseboro's body.

A second victim managed to escape over a fence on December 26, 2019, after officials say the suspects left him believing he was dead.

LaShawana Dantzler, Zahmir Mason and Jordan Oliver-Williams have all pleaded guilty in connection to the murder. Two have since been sentenced, while the third awaits trial.