Man convicted in Ardmore model's death says 'justice was served'

A man has been convicted of murder in the strangulation of a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent suburbs.

Jonathan Harris told reporters that he believed "justice was served" as he was led out of the courtroom late Thursday. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence.

The 31-year-old Johnstown man was also found guilty of kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime and strangulation. The jury deliberated for nearly six hours before reaching its verdict.

Officials have said Christina Carlin-Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met 31-year-old Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Carlin-Kraft's body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening.

"I think Ms. Kraft was a vulnerable person and this defendant took full advantage of that when he went back to her apartment and brutally murdered her," Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ringwood said.

The defense argued Harris was out of his mind from smoking cat tranquilizer and didn't know what he was doing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.