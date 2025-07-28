Philadelphia weather: Muggy Monday with temps that will feel like triple digits

The Brief A muggy Monday is on tap for the Philadelphia-area with temps that will feel like the triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Philadelphia and the suburbs. The fifth heat wave of the summer started on Sunday and is expected to stretch into the middle of the week.



Temperatures in Philadelphia will stay steamy on Monday with muggy conditions that will make it feel like the triple digits.

The fifth heat wave of the summer, which began on Sunday, will bring possible record-setting heat through the middle of the week.

What we know:

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the mid-90s on Monday with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding areas for temperatures that are expect to feel like 104 degrees.

The heat will ramp up on Tuesday and Wednesday with potentially record-setting temperatures on both days, and more mugginess.

Scattered storms on Thursday will cool things down, and by Friday temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

What you can do:

