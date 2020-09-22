Man critical after stabbing at North Philadelphia rooming house

article

A North Philadelphia rooming house was the scene of a stabbing that left a man in critical condition, officials say.

Police were called to the 2400 block of North 10th Street early Tuesday morning, just after 3, on the report of a stabbing, officials say.

When the responding officers arrived, they found a man inside the rooming house suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest.

During the investigation, police were able to determine the victim was stabbed by a person he knew during a domestic dispute.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

___

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!