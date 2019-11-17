Man critical after suffering 6 gunshot wounds, broken leg in North Philly shooting

article

Police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a North Philadelphia shooting overnight.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Clearfield and North 22nd streets.

Police said a 42-year-old man suffered six gunshot wounds across his back, stomach and buttocks. He also suffered a broken leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.