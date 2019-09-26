Man critical after triple shooting in Kensington

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital Wednesday night in Kensington.

Shots broke out on the 3100 block of North Front Street just after 10 p.m.

Responding officers rushed a 28-year-old man to the hospital after he was shot multiple times. He was listed in critical condition.

Two other men were also struck by gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital by police.

A third man who was shot in the leg drove himself to the hospital. Both men are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.