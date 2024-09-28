Man critically injured after he was struck by vehicle crossing Mayfair street: police

article

A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mayfair.

A sedan was driving east on Robbins Avenue early Saturday, just before 3 a.m., police say, when the driver approached the intersection of Robbins and Battersby Street, with a green light.

At that point, a 27-year-old man, wearing dark clothes, crossed the intersection against the light.

The sedan hit the man.

The driver waited at the scene for police while medics rushed the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The Crash Investigation Division is continuing an investigation.