Man critically injured after shooting inside North Philadelphia store, police say

A 50-year-old man suffered critical injuries after he was shot inside a North Philadelphia store Friday night.

The shooting happened inside a store on the 2200 block of West Allegheny Avenue, just before 10:30 Friday night, officials said.

The man was found by responding officers with two gunshot wounds, one in the hip and one in the abdomen.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating a motive in the shooting.

