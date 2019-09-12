Man critically injured after being shot multiple times in Pointe Breeze
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Pointe Breeze neighborhood.
It happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a man was shot after an argument outside of a store. Police say the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.