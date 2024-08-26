Man dead after double shooting in Logan: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a deadly double shooting occurred in Logan Monday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:12 p.m., near the 4700 block of North 11th Street.

Police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 8:11 p.m.

They say another victim, an unidentified ‘John Doe,’ was transported to Einstein Hospital by a private vehicle after being shot once in the back.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made,

The entire incident was recorded on real-time cameras.

Police say a two-door gray vehicle was traveling south on 11th Street when a male suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

He then fled in the vehicle traveling north on 11th toward Louden Street.

Witnesses and private surveillance camera footage will be evaluated for more information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



