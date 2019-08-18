Man dead, another injured after shooting at Newark motel
NEWARK, Del. - Police are investigating following a deadly double shooting at a Newark, Delaware, motel.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue.
Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a room on the second floor. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene He has yet to be identified.
While police were investigating, they learned of a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds at an area hospital. Police determined that victim also came from the Red Roof Inn. His injuries are non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.