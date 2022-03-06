Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being shot 14 times in East Germantown, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting on Sunday evening. 

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a fatal shooting in East Germantown Sunday evening. 

According to police, officers responded to the 5900 block of North Norwood Street just before 6:00 p.m. 

Police say a 26-year-old was shot 14times throughout his body. 

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to police. 

This fatal shooting is the eighth in a violent weekend across Philadelphia. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter