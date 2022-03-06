Man dies after being shot 14 times in East Germantown, police say

article

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a fatal shooting in East Germantown Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 5900 block of North Norwood Street just before 6:00 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old was shot 14times throughout his body.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

This fatal shooting is the eighth in a violent weekend across Philadelphia.

