Man dies after being shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been killed after becoming the victim of a shooting in West Philadelphia.
Police were called to the scene at approximately at 12:52 a.m. on the 200 block of South Cecil Street.
Police say the 22-year-old man was shot once in the face. He was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.
An investigation remains underway, but no arrest has been made and no weapons have been recovered.
