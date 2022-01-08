Man dies after being shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has been killed after becoming the victim of a shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the scene at approximately at 12:52 a.m. on the 200 block of South Cecil Street.

Police say the 22-year-old man was shot once in the face. He was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

An investigation remains underway, but no arrest has been made and no weapons have been recovered.

