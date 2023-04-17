Man dies after being shot in the head at Olney intersection in broad daylight, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a man is dead after he was shot in the head in Olney Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 4th and Rockland streets for reports of shooting.

Responding officers say they located a 33-year-old man who had been shot one time in the head.

Police transported the victim to Einstein Hospital where they say he succumbed to his injures just minutes later.

Officers say one arrest was made, and one gun was recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.