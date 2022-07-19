Man dies after falling onto train tracks at SEPTA station in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is dead after he fell onto train tracks at SEPTA station Tuesday morning.
The fatal incident occurred at the Tioga SEPTA station in Kensington around 6 a.m.
According to police, the man fell onto the tracks as a train was approaching.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details regarding his death were provided. An investigation is underway.