Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after falling onto train tracks at SEPTA station in Kensington, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is dead after he fell onto train tracks at SEPTA station Tuesday morning.

The fatal incident occurred at the Tioga SEPTA station in Kensington around 6 a.m.

According to police, the man fell onto the tracks as a train was approaching.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

No further details regarding his death were provided. An investigation is underway.