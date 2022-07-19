More than 50 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that killed 18-year-old, police say

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Monday night.

According to police, 18th District officers responded to numerous 911 calls for gunshots and a shooting at 52nd and Larchwood Streets just before 10 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says responding officers found an 18-year-old on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, chest and back.

Authorities say he was unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officers rushed the 18-year-old to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

According to Small, at least 52 shots were fired from two separate caliber weapons, including a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities say they believe two shooters were standing close to the victim at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are still processing the crime scene and checking surveillance cameras in the area as part of the ongoing investigation.