Police: Woman, 2 children injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Authorities say a woman and two children were hit by a car that jumped the curb late Monday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 29-year-old woman and two sisters, ages 3 and 13, were standing on the side of the road when a vehicle jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and slammed into the three victims.

Small said the vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored Nissan, continued driving after it struck the woman and two children.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition with a severe leg injury. The two children were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and placed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators have not speculated about what caused the driver to jump the curb, but Small said they believe speed played a role.