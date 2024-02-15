Man dies after he is shot in the head near Fairmount Park, police say

article

A street in Wynnfield near Fairmount Park became a scene of violence after someone took aim at a man, shooting and killing him.

The gunfire broke out on the 1800 block of North 53rd Street, around 1 p.m., Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An unidentified man was found shot in the head when 19th District officers responded to the call.

They rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center where, initially, he was listed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are searching for a motive and a shooter.

