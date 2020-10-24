Man dies after losing control of vehicle, slamming into utility pole in Sussex County

article

Authorities in Delaware say a man is dead after he sped around a curve and slammed into a utility pole early Saturday morning in Sussex County.

The fatal crash happened on Coverdale Road road near Bridgeville sometime around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim sped around a lefthand turn which caused the car to spin out of control and slam into a utility pole. The car struck the pole on the driver's side and came to a rest in a wooded area.

According to investigators, the victim was not using a seatbelt and sustained multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Coverdale Road was closed for three hours as crews worked to replace the utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.

