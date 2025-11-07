Man dies days after Bridgeton hit-and-run; family speaks out

The Brief The family of 62-year-old Steven Calloway says he died this morning after being in critical condition since Sunday. Bridgeton Police announced 32-year-old Brayan Laverde-Torres was arrested on Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run. Police say they also located the car that was involved.



A man has died days after police say he was struck by a driver who then fled the scene. His family is speaking out following the tragedy.

What we know:

Bridgeton Police say the hit-and-run happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and South Avenue.

They say the driver kept going. They later found the car they say the suspect was driving and arrested the suspect a day after.

What they're saying:

"Hurt, sad, anger over how it happened," said Kimberly Calloway.

She is devastated over the loss of her brother 62-year-old Steven Calloway. She says he died Friday morning. Steven had been in the hospital in critical condition since Sunday when a driver hit him and kept going.

"He had brain injuries. Severe brain injury," said his sister. His passing comes a day after police arrested and charged 32-year-old Brayan Laverde-Torres of Bridgeton for the hit-and-run.

"I'm not angry. I am not mad at the person or nothing. But I just wish when he knew he hit something and seen it was a person; he would have got out and waited for the cops and ambulance to come. It might be a different situation now," said Kimberly. She shifts from tears to smiles thinking about her brother who was born and raised in Bridgeton.

"Stevie was well known. He loved helping people," she smiled. The family will cherish the time they had with him.

"Joking and playing in the yard, dancing, you know, him helping. He would be in the yard fixing his lawn mowers and his bikes," said Kimberly. She is grateful for the swift arrest Bridgeton Police made just four days after the hit-and-run.

"Most of them knew Stevie. They said that was their boy and I thank them so much how quick they did it. They found the person and stuff and they are getting justice for my brother," said his sister.

The family says they suffered the same loss about four years ago when the victim's brother Peter was also killed in a hit-and-run.