Man escapes from police custody on foot in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, PA. - A man with a history of violence and weapons offenses escaped police custody while being transported at Phoenixville Hospital following a DUI arrest early Saturday morning, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department.
Police search for escaped detainee
What we know:
Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima fled on foot from Phoenixville Hospital at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white or light gray sweatpants, black sneakers and handcuffs. Ramirez-Lima has multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers, police say.
The incident is under active investigation, and authorities are working to locate Ramirez-Lima. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed how Ramirez-Lima managed to escape from custody or any specific details about the ongoing search efforts.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Ramirez-Lima's whereabouts should contact the East Pikeland Township Police Department at 610-935-0606 or dial 911 immediately.
Residents are urged to avoid contact with Ramirez-Lima, who is considered dangerous.
The Source: Information from the East Pikeland Township Police Department.