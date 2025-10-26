Man escapes from police custody on foot in Phoenixville

article

The Brief A man with a history of violence and weapons offenses escaped police custody while being transported at Phoenixville Hospital following a DUI arrest early Saturday morning. Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima fled on foot from Phoenixville Hospital at approximately 7 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white or light gray sweatpants, black sneakers and handcuffs.



A man with a history of violence and weapons offenses escaped police custody while being transported at Phoenixville Hospital following a DUI arrest early Saturday morning, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department.

Police search for escaped detainee

What we know:

Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima fled on foot from Phoenixville Hospital at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white or light gray sweatpants, black sneakers and handcuffs. Ramirez-Lima has multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers, police say.

The incident is under active investigation, and authorities are working to locate Ramirez-Lima. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how Ramirez-Lima managed to escape from custody or any specific details about the ongoing search efforts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ramirez-Lima's whereabouts should contact the East Pikeland Township Police Department at 610-935-0606 or dial 911 immediately.

Residents are urged to avoid contact with Ramirez-Lima, who is considered dangerous.