Man faces charges in overdose death of 35-year-old man in Ocean County

A New Jersey man faces charges related to the overdose death of a man in Ocean County.

Officials announced charges against 33-year-old Dandre Tubbs in relation to the death of a 35-year-old man in Manchester back in mid-August.

Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, officers found the man had already died from an apparent drug overdose.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Tubbs had supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim on August 15.

On August 19, Tubbs was arrested and charged on multiple drug-related offenses including possession and distribution charges..

Further investigation and toxicology analysis confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s system. Based upon this toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system were the cause of his death.

As a consequence, Tubbs has been charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death.

Tubbs has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest on August 19, 2021.

