Man faces DUI charges after his horse-drawn carriage sideswipes passing car

Don’t drink and drive a horse drawn carriage. A man in Kentucky was arrested for driving his horse and buggy while under the influence after he collided with a passing car Tuesday.

Smith’s Grove Police Officer Wes Jenkins responded to a collision where 34-year-old Rueben Andy Yoder sideswiped a car at an intersection with his wife and their seven children in the carriage.

Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries, but the car involved in the crash had a small amount of damage to its front bumper.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Yoder had claimed that one of his children was operating the horse and buggy, but his child identified him as the driver.

Yoder exhibited poor balance and even admitted that he had consumed alcoholic beverages, according to police.

According to a press release by the Smiths Grove Police Department, Yoder was administered standard field sobriety tests, which he failed, and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Yoder was transported to a medical center in Bowling Green where he was medically cleared to be transferred to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Yoder faces multiple felony charges, including driving a non-motorized vehicle while under the influence, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

The press release states that the investigation is ongoing. Yoder was arraigned Wednesday morning and has a $2,500 bond set by Warren District Judge Sam Potter.

