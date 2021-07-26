Philadelphia man facing federal charges in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Authorities announced federal charges in a murder-for-hire plot stemming from a collaborative investigation launched under the "All Hands On Deck" initiative.

Darnell Jackson, also known by his street name Major Change, 47, is alleged to have orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot stemming from an ongoing state narcotics investigation.

In court filings unsealed Monday, it is alleged that on Monday, July 19 Jackson told an individual that he was willing to pay $5,000 to have someone murdered.

Jackson is accused of sending a photograph of his intended victim to that person. In conversations, he also said he wanted to locate close friends of that intended victim so they could be harmed as well, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

He allegedly agreed the murder would happen on Wednesday, July 21. Authorities say when Jackson received a phone call falsely convening that the intended victim had been killed, he responded he was on his way to meet the caller to make payment.

When officers pulled him over in Southwest Philadelphia minutes later, they found him with a loaded ghost gun and with significantly less money than $5,000, Williams added.

"It is no stretch of the imagination to conclude that law enforcement thwarted multiple alleged attempted murders by the defendant last week," said Williams. "But there are hundered of families in this city for whom this news means very little, because their loved ones were already gunned down this year. I want to thank the dedicated men and women of the FBI and Philadelphia Police Department who were responsible for taking Jackson off the streets, and I want to assure the public that we will continue to do all we can to fight the surge of violence plaguing our city."

Jackson was arrested and taken into custody. He faces murder-for-hire and possession of ammunition charges.

