Man fatally shot during attempted car theft overnight in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police say a man was fatally shot during a suspected car break-in overnight in North Philadelphia. The man was shot four times in the chest and taken to Temple Hospital where he died. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators believe a man who was attempting to break into a car was shot and killed overnight in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3500 block of North Warnock Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from four gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was shot while he was trying to break into a silver Mercedes. They are questioning a person in interest.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been shared by police.