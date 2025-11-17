Man fatally shot during attempted car theft overnight in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators believe a man who was attempting to break into a car was shot and killed overnight in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3500 block of North Warnock Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a man suffering from four gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the man was shot while he was trying to break into a silver Mercedes. They are questioning a person in interest.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
The identity of the man who was killed has not been shared by police.