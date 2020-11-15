Man fatally shot in neck during shooting in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Kensington.

According to investigators, an unidentified man was shot multiple times in the neck on the 2800 block of North Lee Street just after 3 p.m.

The victim was driven to Temple University Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests have been reported. Detectives are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

